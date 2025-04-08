FMC (NYSE:FMC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 4024428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Get FMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in FMC by 18.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of FMC by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in FMC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.