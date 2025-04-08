Fmr LLC Has $1.06 Billion Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,646,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447,642 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,064,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.