Fmr LLC Has $796.22 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 416,841 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jabil worth $796,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,390,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,205,218 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Jabil Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average is $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

