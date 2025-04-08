Fmr LLC Has $811.86 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,849,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 456,524 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Bruker worth $811,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $91.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

