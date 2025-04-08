Fmr LLC Has $888.59 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,761 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $888,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.67 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

