Fmr LLC Has $974.60 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,057,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965,323 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $974,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

