Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,124,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,183,566 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,100,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,149,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,321,000 after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 552,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.9 %

CCI stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

