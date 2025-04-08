Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,111,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 472,732 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Glaukos worth $916,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

In other news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.38. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

