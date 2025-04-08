FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,716. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

