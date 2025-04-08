Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Truist Financial

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.23. 966,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,053. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,509,043.38. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $519,115.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,425.85. This represents a 21.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fortive by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Fortive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

