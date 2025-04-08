Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

FBIN stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,783. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

