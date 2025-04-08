Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 53009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

