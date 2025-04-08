Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 4.8 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

