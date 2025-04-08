Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $470,101,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $103,878,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,197,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 6,020,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,252,000 after buying an additional 1,467,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,507,000 after buying an additional 1,326,241 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.22.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

