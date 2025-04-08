Franklin Resources Inc. Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 112,296 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,247,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 783,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 39,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on AURA. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
Aura Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $277.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences
In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $122,374.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,987.64. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,045 shares of company stock valued at $177,242 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile
Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.
