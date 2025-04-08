Franklin Resources Inc. Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 112,296 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,247,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 783,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 39,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AURA. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $277.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $122,374.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,987.64. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,045 shares of company stock valued at $177,242 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.