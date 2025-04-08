Franklin Resources Inc. Has $18.94 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $18,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.42, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

