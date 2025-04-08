Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,786,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062,441 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,650,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,390,000 after purchasing an additional 193,895 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,938,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after buying an additional 2,616,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tronox by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 551,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after buying an additional 244,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox Stock Performance

Tronox stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

