Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,538,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,809 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 26.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 270.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Insider Activity

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $694,551.11. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,078.91. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KURA stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $53.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

