Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,840.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,826 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,061,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $108,433,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $43,589,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

