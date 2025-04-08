Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 31,631 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,631 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

