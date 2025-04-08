Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 43,440 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,440 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tenable by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tenable by 858.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.76.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $13,061. This trade represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,937 shares of company stock valued at $570,418. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

