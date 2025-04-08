Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 97,824 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,824 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,506,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,403,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hologic by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,463 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $133,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

