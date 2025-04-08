Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Franklin Universal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 71,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,594. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

