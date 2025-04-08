Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Stock Price Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 127,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 286,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Vine Wine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fresh Vine Wine stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) by 473.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.48% of Fresh Vine Wine worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

