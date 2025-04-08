Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.51. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 37,010 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
