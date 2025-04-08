Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.05 and last traded at C$13.64. Approximately 1,645,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,147,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.
Galaxy Digital Stock Up 7.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.62. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.17.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
