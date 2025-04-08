Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.05 and last traded at C$13.22. Approximately 2,213,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,159,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.62.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.