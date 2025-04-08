GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 12.6% Higher – Here’s Why

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shot up 12.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). 3,343,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,672,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Featured Stories

