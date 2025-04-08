Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $108.86 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 63.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

