Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $139,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $87,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,530,000 after purchasing an additional 444,860 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,883,000 after purchasing an additional 271,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,893,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,946,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average is $175.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.21 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,139,343.48. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

