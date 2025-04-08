Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $160,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,170,000 after purchasing an additional 562,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after buying an additional 954,202 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,302,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,686,000 after buying an additional 344,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,160,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,184,000 after acquiring an additional 221,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,910,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after acquiring an additional 837,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

