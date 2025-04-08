Geode Capital Management LLC Has $135.47 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $135,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,219,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.81. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOD

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.