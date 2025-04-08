Geode Capital Management LLC Has $144.59 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,730,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $144,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,185,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $65,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,265,000 after purchasing an additional 506,491 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $16,256,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $15,111,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNX

Insider Activity

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.