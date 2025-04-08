Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $145,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 18.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in FMC by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in FMC by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

