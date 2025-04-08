Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,983,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $143,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 61.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 604,199 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

