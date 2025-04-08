Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 14,169 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,169 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $137,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $1,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after buying an additional 282,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.