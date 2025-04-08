Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 30,902 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,303,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 30,902 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $147,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

