German American Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,787 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $299,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,378 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $81.72 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.84.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

