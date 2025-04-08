German American Bancorp Inc. Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,076,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 49,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Wealth Group LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,103.08.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLK opened at $817.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $964.53 and its 200-day moving average is $991.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

