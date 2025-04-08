German American Bancorp Inc. Has $82.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 929,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $82,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

