Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $51.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

GBCI stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

