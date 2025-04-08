Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,966 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $274.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

