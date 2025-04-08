Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $156,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 698.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

