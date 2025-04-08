GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. Buys 3,650 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,960. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.59. 575,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,971. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC grew its position in GMS by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,868,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $109,277,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,551 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,913,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GMS by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after buying an additional 70,927 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

