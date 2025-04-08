GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,245,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,038,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in GoDaddy by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 931,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,710,000 after purchasing an additional 426,501 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.20.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $174,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,937,295.29. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,970. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.19. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.12 and a 200-day moving average of $185.27.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

