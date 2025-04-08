Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.48. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 92,255 shares changing hands.

Gold Reserve Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 million and a PE ratio of -17.50.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

