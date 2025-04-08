Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.79. Grab shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 8,866,967 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Grab Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -192.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Grab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 82,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Grab by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Grab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grab by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Grab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 351,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

