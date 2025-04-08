Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 377.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,194 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 230,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 67,329 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 74,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 1,689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 250,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after buying an additional 475,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Haleon by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,939 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.