Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 2,422 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 937,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,764,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SAP by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.73 and its 200 day moving average is $253.56. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $296.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 60.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

