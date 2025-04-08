Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

